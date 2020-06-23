Artifact of the week

In the 1970s and 1980s, dot matrix printers were considered the best method of printing in terms of cost as well as ease of use. They were by far, the most common form of printer used with personal and home computers until the 1990s. We definitely gave them a workout in schools. Rosters and grades were printed on them and teachers used them to print out instructional materials and tests.
IBM marketed the first dot matrix printer in 1957. Dot matrix printing used a print head that moved back and forth, or up and down, on the page and printed by impact, striking an ink-soaked cloth ribbon against the paper, much like the print mechanism on a typewriter.
However, unlike a typewriter, letters were drawn out of a dot matrix, and thus, a variety of fonts and even low-resolution graphics could be produced. Dot matrix printers used fanfold continuous paper with tractor holes.
Quality depended on the number of pins in a specific vertically aligned space. A 24-pin printer produced visually superior, near letter quality output but usually at the cost of speed. They made a lot of noise as the pins or typeface struck the ribbon of the paper.
