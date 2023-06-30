For many student loan borrowers – including recent graduates – student loan repayments are just around the corner. Arvest has some advice to help borrowers prepare their budgets for their new payment.

“Simplicity is key when it comes to managing personal finances, and that includes paying off your debt,” Consumer Lending Sales Manager of Arvest Bank in Central Arkansas Brennan Abbey said. “Having a budget and tracking spending isn’t always easy, but it’s the best way to know where your money is going and what changes you might need to make when adding in a monthly expense.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.