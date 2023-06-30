Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s problem is that he could do the job of president, but first he must get elected. And he’s not well-suited to do that in this click-driven day and age.

Hutchinson is a sober-minded, pragmatic, Reagan Republican. The press has been talking to him the past six months because he was one of the first presidential contenders to break with President Trump over his actions following the 2020 election.

Steve Brawner is a syndicated columnist published in 13 outlets in Arkansas. Email him at brawnersteve@mac.com. Follow him on Twitter at @stevebrawner.

