Good morning, everyone. God loves us so much. I am so glad he loves us and sent his son from heaven to earth to save all those who desire to be saved from their sins. There are some who don’t want to be saved. Some have made the decision not to accept Jesus as their lord and savior.
They have decided to live the way they want to live. They desire to do things the way the world declares right rather than the way God has declared to be right. If they only knew living according to the pattern of this world means they have chosen to follow Satan, the god of this world.
You see you can only follow two masters, we will either follow Jesus or Satan. Believe me, we are all following one or the other. We all will spend eternity in either heaven or hell. Where we spend eternity is solely based on our beliefs. If you believe in Jesus and agree his way is right, live for him. If you believe in Satan, and believe following the worldly views are correct, live for him. Some people have made up in their mind being saved is not for them. When they think or hear the name of Jesus, they turn up their noses and speak against him.
However, if they only knew about the power that is in the name of Jesus. There is healing and salvation in the name of Jesus. The only way to heaven is though Jesus, that’s if you plan on going there. I am asking you to make up in your mind to choose Jesus. Live for him by obeying his word. Like I said, he is the only way to heaven. I would like to tell you a few things about heaven.
Heaven is a place of love, there will be no hate or racism there. In heaven there will be no more dying. We will be with our saved loved ones forever, no longer separated from them. Heaven is a place where the streets are made of gold. There is no darkness there or a need for the sun or moon because Jesus is the light. Heaven is a place where we will meet the king of kings and lord of lords. Heaven is a wonderful place, prepared by God for people who have prepared themselves to live in eternity with Jesus. A place has also been prepared for those who choose not to live for Jesus, hell. Hell was originally made for Satan and his angels. However, because we all have a choice in how we live we have been given the opportunity to choose our eternal home.
In hell there will be eternal burning. Hell is a place of enteral torment. Once you are there, there is no way out. It is a place where your thirst will not be quenched. There will be nothing available to relieve you of the thirst you will have. In hell there is complete darkness, no light will shine at all. I pray that you will choose heaven over hell. Make up in your mind today to choose heaven, because one day it will be too late. Just remember God truly loves you and he wants you in heaven with him, but you must decide. Give your life to Jesus, make him your lord and savior. Repent of your sins and invite Jesus into your heart. He will lead you and guide you into the path you need to take. If you are not baptized, find you a bible believing church and be baptized in Jesus name.
So it is, it is so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.