Hello everyone, God is good. Jesus is the king of kings and Lord of lords. The Holy Spirt is our comforter. Brothers and sisters, come to Jesus just as you are. He will cleanse you and forgive you of your sins. I understand some people may believe they have to be without sin or have to be good to talk to Jesus. However, that is a lie which comes from the pits of hell.

God sent his son Jesus to die for us, because he knew we would make mistakes while here on Earth. There are no perfect people, we all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Jesus is the forgiver of sins. It does not matter what you have done, he will forgive you. Jesus is the helper in time of trouble. He is the healer when we are sick. It is because of Jesus we are here today. We could be dead in our graves, but Jesus saw fit for us to see another day. I am speaking from experience, I know I should have been dead, sleeping in a grave long ago. My abuse of drugs and alcohol should have killed me. I was strung out on drugs and alcohol. I remember Grandmother Chandler telling me if I want to stop drinking alcohol, I should ask Jesus to help me.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.