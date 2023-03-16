Hello everyone, God is good. Jesus is the king of kings and Lord of lords. The Holy Spirt is our comforter. Brothers and sisters, come to Jesus just as you are. He will cleanse you and forgive you of your sins. I understand some people may believe they have to be without sin or have to be good to talk to Jesus. However, that is a lie which comes from the pits of hell.
God sent his son Jesus to die for us, because he knew we would make mistakes while here on Earth. There are no perfect people, we all have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Jesus is the forgiver of sins. It does not matter what you have done, he will forgive you. Jesus is the helper in time of trouble. He is the healer when we are sick. It is because of Jesus we are here today. We could be dead in our graves, but Jesus saw fit for us to see another day. I am speaking from experience, I know I should have been dead, sleeping in a grave long ago. My abuse of drugs and alcohol should have killed me. I was strung out on drugs and alcohol. I remember Grandmother Chandler telling me if I want to stop drinking alcohol, I should ask Jesus to help me.
She had no idea I was using drugs. One day I finally got the nerve to ask Jesus to take the drugs and alcohol away from me, and just like that he did. As it stands today, I cannot stand the smell of alcohol or drugs. Later in life I had a stroke, but because of God’s grace I am still here. I do not know what you are going through in your life, but Jesus does. Whatever it is, ask Jesus to set you free from it, because he is able to do so. He is able to set you free from any addiction you may have, I am a living witness to it. Like grandmother Chandler said, “Jesus is there to help you, not to accuse you.” I am not saying I have it all together because I no longer abuse drugs and alcohol, I am saying there is someone who is able to help you through whatever problems you are having. We all need Jesus to help us in our lives. He is sitting waiting for you to ask him for help. God gave us free will. You can choose to remain in your addiction, or you can ask Jesus to help you.
In closing, living in your sins will lead you to hell if you do not repent and ask God for his forgiveness. There is nothing to hard for God, he is able to do the impossible. Brothers and sisters there is nothing or no one on this Earth worth losing your soul over. Jesus has done too much for us to spend eternity in hell with the devil and his imps. So, ask Jesus to set you free. Remember it is your call. Do not forget, Jesus has done his part and he is waiting on us to ask for help.
