Dear Shannan: I want to keep my Medicare supplement plan F and get a Medicare Advantage plan because my drug cost will be lower. Am I able to do this? I would like to have the dental and vision benefit as well. My friend that I attend church with has dental and vision and a debit card to help her pay on her dental and vision. She didn’t pay anything for eyeglasses.
Thank you for your question!
I really wish I could to tell yes, you can do that, but it is illegal to have a Medicare supplement and a Medicare Advantage Plan. I have a few people every year ask if they can do this. You have to choose if you want to keep your supplement or go with the advantage plan. Something that might help make your choice.
There is a federal law that states, if you have never been on a Medicare Advantage plan and your currently enrolled in a Medicare Supplement you can basically give an Advantage plan a test drive for 12 months. If any time during this period you find the Medicare Advantage plan is not right for you, you’re able to go back to the supplement you left without showing proof of insurability, meaning you do not have to answer any health question as long as you go back on your plan within the first 12 months.
If you are wanting the additional benefits an Advantage Plan has to offer and you’re on a Medicare supplement or Medi-gap plan you now know you have a period you have giving you a test drive without having the fear of giving up your supplement.
