I had a reader ask me what are annual wellness visits. My response to this – much needed. Annual wellness checkups are done once a year. You will take a health risk assessment, which is a fancy term where you answer questions on a questionnaire. You need to make certain you answer these questions honestly so your doctor is able to give you the most value with your visit.
Your provider will review your health history and update all medications while discussing any health-related problems you may be having. They will measure your height and take your weight as well as blood pressure. In this day in time with COVID, they may take your temperature as well. Doing this yearly is a chance to prevent disease and catch it early when treatment works the best.
If you have not already completed your annual wellness checkup, give your doctor a quick call and get it scheduled. Most carriers will cover your checkup in full. If you have questions or need help give me a quick call, text or send me an email.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
