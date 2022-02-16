Dear Shannan,
I received a letter in the mail today from a place saying they could give me benefits I am not receiving through my current plan. I don’t understand what they mean. I have a Medicare Medipak plan and a drug plan. Should I call them?
Thank you,
Jill
Jill,
I am happy to answer this question for you. First, you have all the benefits you need having the supplement you have with Blue Cross Blue Shield. I am going to assume you have a Plan F or Plan G. The supplement plans were designed to pick up where Medicare leaves off. You might have a small annual deductible on the plan G.
What the letter is referring to are Medicare Advantage Plans. These plans do have benefits that are not available with the supplement such as dental, vision, hearing and flex cards. These benefits vary by carrier and plan. However the next available time for you to switch your supplement to an Advantage plan would be October, which would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
