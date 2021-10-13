Dear Shannan,
My mom keeps getting all this mail saying she needs to change her Medicare plan. Why does she have to change it? Why she can’t she pick a plan and leave it alone?
Anonymous
Thank you for your question.
I am going to guess your mom has a Medicare Advantage Plan, also known as Medicare Part C. These types of plans run from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 of every year. These plans change from year to year. This is why there is an annual election period Oct. 15 through Dec. 31 of each year, and you have an open enrollment period Jan. 1 through March 31 of each year. If you are not happy with your current plan or there were so many changes to your plan, it give you an opportunity to find a new plan that works better for you.
The number one mistake Medicare eligibles make is not having their plans re-evaluated each year.
Ninety percent of all people on Medicare could save money simply by comparing plans and having everything re-evaluated, Mostly the medications they take.
If you would like to be taught how to compare your plans and why you should, please drop by one of my Medicare Classes held every Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Whole Hog Café here in Conway. Please email, text or call with your questions.
I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me.
I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
