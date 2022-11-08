This is going out to all my Medicare Advantage Health Plan readers. I want to make sure if you currently have a Medicare Advantage plan as we head into out fourth quarter of the year and our final benefit quarter for benefits on your plan that you took full advantage of your plan.
Most of these plans offer you a reward benefit. Throughout the year you completed healthy and preventive things. Like your annual checkup, flu shot, diabetic counts in check, etc. Contact your health plan or agent ask if you get the reward benefit. If you do, you might be eligible for a gift of your choice for doing these things that help keep you healthy. You will need to make sure to pick and use your gift card before the end of the year.
Another benefit you might need to make sure you utilize is the OTC or over the counter benefit. Make sure to get your products ordered or purchased before the end of the year as these benefits do not carry over to the new year. If you do not use the dollar amount allotted before the end of the year, you will lose it.
If you currently have a Medicare Health Plan ask your agent or carrier if there are any benefits you need to use before the end of the year, such as the reward benefits or OTC.
If you are looking for a new compliant Medicare agent to help you with you Medicare Health Plans, feel free to reach out to me. I personally service the entire state of Arkansas and have agents in most states throughout our beautiful country. Please email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café, 150 E Oak St. in Conway, the first two Thursdays of each month at 2 p.m. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
