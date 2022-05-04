Shannan: Why does Medicare cost so much? Thanks,
–Marilyn
Dear Marilyn: That is a very good question. I would have to say it all goes back to healthy versus sick people. The healthy, as with all insurance, help offset the cost of very sick individuals, as they incur or absorb more of the money in the Medicare pot of Medicare taxes collected, while we worked. I know this may seem like a short answer, but this is the truth and straight to the point. If you currently only have original Medicare Part A and Part B, there may be additional coverage that can help offset the cost you pay when you see doctors or get care.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
