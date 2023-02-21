Hey everyone.
I know I have been missing in action for a few weeks. I took a few days off and have been getting some much needed rest so I am able to devote my full attention to my clients and anyone that might need my assistance.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 8:40 am
I have not been holding Medicare class yet so anyone that is interested in attending class I will announce here as well as on Eventbrite and my website when these events will start. I am changing things a up a bit for this year and what will be discussed. I will still hold Medicare Class at Whole Hog Café as usual but I am also in the process of adding a new location as well.
I will teach on Medicare Part A, Part B, Part C and Part D as well as the Medicare Supplement. You will also gain knowledge on the difference between Medicare and Medicaid, how to apply for both and when. What to do if you’re retiring and still working and when to enroll and sign up for Social Security and Medicare. Does Medicare affect Veteran Benefits, CHAMP or Tricare. If you have yet to attend one of these classes and you are on Medicare or about to go onto Medicare reach out to me and I will get you registered.
The last Thursday of the month I am trying something new. I will be teaching a new venue. It might be annuities, Whole life versus Term life insurance (which one do I need), Long Term Care and when is it to late to sign up, Hospital Indemnity (filling the gaps of my Medicare Advantage Plan (Medicare Part C), final Expense verse life insurance (which one do I need), Leaving a legacy for my children and grandchildren.
Each of these classes will last about an hour so your able to prepare for them. Once these classes are scheduled I will let you know through the avenues I mentioned above.
Email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event. Thank you,
Shannan
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
