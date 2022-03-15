Shannan,
I keep getting a load of calls and letters in the mail. I keep seeing all the shows and commercials on TV. I am scared. I don’t know what to do. How do I know if I am on the right plan? They make it sound so good on tv and when they call me.
I hope you can help me with this fear of not knowing.
– Jackie
Jackie,
I get it! I hear that more than anything else. These people that are mailing you, calling you and that you see on TV are all paid advertisers. Most of the time they aren’t even in our state, let alone in our county or city. Their main objective is to switch your plan, even if they tell it’s not. It is! What other reason is there that would make a licensed insurance agent call you? If you have a local independent agent that is not captive with a carrier, able to offer all major carriers, I feel certain that they would have you on the best plan available for you. Call your agent and ask them why they put you on the plan they have you on. Make your agent show you why that is the best plan. Your agent works for you.
I hope this helps. If you need more information please contact me directly by phone. You can also come to the Medicare class on March 18 at 2 p.m. at Whole hog café, 150 E. Oak St. in Conway.
I appreciate each of you!
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.