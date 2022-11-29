Could you clarify the difference between Medicare Part A and Part B and what the dates are beside them on my Medicare card?
I would be happy to help.
I will answer these questions in two different weeks and cover Medicare Part A this week and Part B next week.
The dates beside the Medicare Part A and Part B on your Medicare card are your effective dates. The days you went on Medicare. Each part of Medicare can have a diferent date. The main reason causing different effective dates is working past the age of 65 and continuing group health insurance. One would enoll into Part A Medicare and delay Medicare Part B until retirement. This is very common.
Medicare Part A covers, but is not limited to:
Non-private rooms.
Meals while admitted.
Medications, medical supplies and equipment while admitted.
Lab-test, X-rays and some blood transfusions while you’re admitted.
Operating and recovery rooms.
Hospice.
Psychiatric hospital stays.
Skilled nursing not to be confused with long-term care. (Medicare does not cover long-term care).
How is Medicare Part A funded?
If you or your spouse worked 40 quarters or 10 years and paid into the Medicare tax, you will not have a monthly premium for your Medicare Part A. If this is not the case you will have a monthly premium for Medicare Part A. (Keep in mind if your spouse worked 40 quarters and paid the Medicare tax and you did not, you are allowed to file under your spouse’s account)
What happens if you’re admitted to the hospital?
Part A Medicare has a benefit period deductible which runs in 60-day increments. You will pay a set dollar amount, (deductible) if you are admitted into the hospital under Medicare Part A. Your benefit period begins the day you’re admitted into the hospital and have been released for 60 consecutive days. You could have six benefit period deductibles in a year. If you stay admitted into the hospital and you hit days 61-90 you will pay an additional per day copay. If you go past day 90 you reach what are called your lifetime reserve days (91-150). Your copay would double on these additional days and once you use these days, they are gone forever and you never get them back. This is a very condensed version of Part A but a good general idea of how it works.
If I can be of any assistance to you, please reach out by email, text or call. I am always here to help make Medicare easy.
Email me at Info@Medicare InsuranceResources.com. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event. Thank you,
Shannan
