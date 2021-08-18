Dear Shannan: I have a plan I got through the exchange. I guess it’s Obama Care. I am going on Medicare next month. Can I keep my current plan or do I have to switch it? – Carla
Carla: Thank you for your question. No, you cannot keep your ACA plan you purchased through the exchange. You will need to enroll into Medicare Parts A and Parts B pick up a Part D drug plan and possibly a Medicare supplement plan or Medicare Advantage plan. I would suggest find a plan to go with your Medicare. Original Medicare can become quite expensive to you use with out a Med-sup or Medicare Advantage Plan.
If you would like to be educated, please drop by one of my Medicare Classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Whole Hog Café in Conway.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
