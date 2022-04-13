Shannan:
I am going on Medicare next month. When should I get my Medicare card? When do I sign up for a plan to go with my Medicare? Do I need a plan or does Medicare pay for everything?
Kathy B.
Kathy:
Thank you for the questions. This is exactly why I am here. I typically suggest that when people are going on Medicare, they contact the Social Security Administration at least 90 days before they actually start Medicare. This gives them time to get their Medicare card and to find the plan they want.
I would also highly suggest getting an additional plan to go with Medicare. Medicare does leave a lot of risk open to people. You do, however, have options. More today than at any time in the existence of Medicare. You can choose a Medicare supplement, also known as Medigap plans, You can choose a Medicare Advantage Plan (there are many of them), and lastly please choose a Medicare drug plan if nothing else.
You could be faced with a part D penalty if you do not a have a drug plan when you are first eligible. Same goes with Medicare part B. There are exceptions to the rule though. So if you have questions, join me for my Medicare class April 14 at 2 p.m. at Whole Hog Café, 150 E. Oak St. in Conway. I Will be able to answer all your questions at that time, or simply call and leave a text or email.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
