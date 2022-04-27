Shannan,
I don’t know if you can help me with this question, but I have high blood pressure. Is this normal as I get older? I know you’re not a doctor but you see a lot of older Americans in your line of work.
Thank you,
Jack and Jill
Dear Jack and Jill,
It’s ironic that you would ask this question now. Next month is blood pressure awareness month. It’s important to know high blood pressure is not a normal part of aging, however developing high blood pressure does increase as we get older. No matter your age, blood pressure can be controlled in most people. Just keep in mind it’s not something we have to live with, for the most of us. I am not a doctor or in the medical profession so talking to your primary care doctor or health care provider to find safe ways to get your blood pressure under control is strongly advised. I am going to guess it will start with a healthy diet and exercise. I do know most Medicare plans have a no-cost annual wellness check. Contact your insurance agent and ask them if your plan has this as a benefit and take advantage of it.
If you would like to attend a no-cost Medicare class, join me April 28 at 2 p.m. at Whole Hog Café, 150 E. Oak St. Conway, Arkansas, for a free Medicare Luncheon.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
