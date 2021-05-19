I would like to start by introducing myself. My name is Shannan Pruitt with Medicare Insurance Resources LLC, located here in beautiful Conway, Arkansas.
My husband and I were both raised in northeast Arkansas, while my husband is a retired police officer, I have been in the Insurance industry for 23 years. I have always specialized in Medicare, however there is a lot that goes with that statement.
Most people think when I say I specialize in Medicare I only deal with Medicare plans. That simply is the furthest thing from a true statement. A Medicare agent will first focus on the needs of Medicare and if you have a genuine agent that places you first, they will meet your need first in every aspect.
Making sure they place you on what you want, what you are looking for, something that fits you and your expectations not the other way around. I can honestly tell you I have seen a lot of good and bad over the course of 23 years and the difference in an agent that does their due diligence.
I am here to tell you that a bad agent can hurt you and the things you are not educated about surely will hurt you. It may not be today or tomorrow, but it is a ticking time bomb waiting to happen if you have been misinformed. My priority is to educate you. I feel blessed to be able to help each person that reaches out to me. Therefore, this column exists.
If you have questions related to Medicare, Medicare plans, Health plans in general, ACA included, Life insurance, burial plans, Long term and short-term care, Fixed annuities or you just want to find out about Medicaid or Medicare Savings plan reach out to me. I am here for you and I care. I promise we can make Medicare easy for you. All you must do is either text, email or call me with your question. I will answer every question I receive. Each week I will choose one question and answer it in this column, plus the question I choose will receive the surprise gift of the week, so make sure when you are asking your question to include your name, address, and phone number. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
