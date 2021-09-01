Dear Shannan: My friend that long-term care and skilled nursing care are the same thing and Medicare pays for it. Is this true?
Thank you
Julie
Julie: Thank you for your question, however the bad news. No! It’s not true. Unfortunately, Medicare does not pay for any part of Long Term Care. The only way to have Long Term Care paid for is through a Long Term Care policy, Self pay, or Medicaid. LTC is when you are not able to basically take care of your self. You can be taken care of at home, in an assisted living facility or in a nursing home. The cost is very expensive, typically upwards of $3,000 and up a month.
Skilled nursing on the other hand, with Medicare is some for of rehabilitation. You may receive in the hospital, nursing home setting or a rehabilitation center being admitted. You are there healing, not living. You are getting better and you will go back home once treatment is finished.
If you would like to be educated, please drop by one of my Medicare Classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. Whole Hog Café in Conway. Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
