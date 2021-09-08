Dear Shannan,
Are there any plans that will help with long-term care that aren’t so expensive? I got a quote on long-term care for my mom and dad but the cost is outrageous. – April
Thank you for your question. Yes, April there are other plans available that will help cover long-term care that are more cost effective. There simply isn’t enough space in the paper to go over the benefits, but I would be happy to go over the plans if you would give me a call. I can let you know they range from $100-$490 a month depending on specific need. I am sorry I could not go into more detail than what I have. Each plan is custom built on need or want.
If you would like to be educated on Medicare please drop by my Medicare classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. Whole Hog Café here in Conway.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.