Dear Shannan,
Will Medicare pay for two X-rays in a week by two different doctors?
Thank you,
Jane
Jane,
Thank you for your question. Keep in mind I am not Medicare; however, to answer your question, I would think if the X-ray were on two separate parts of the body or from two separate injuries, of course. Take for instance if you fell and injured your shoulder on a Monday and you went to the doctor and he gave you an X-ray on your shoulder to make sure nothing is broken or out of place, then the very next day, Tuesday you fell again and hurt your arm this time. You would need another X-ray to make sure you did not break your arm. If however, it was due to the same injury I would think maybe it would not be covered by Medicare. There are many different scenarios that could come in to play with that question. I do hope I was able to answer your question or shed some light on it. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional. If you have any questions, please reach out to me. I am happy to address any concern you may have. You are also invited to the the Medicare Classes I have @ Whole Hog Café the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
