Shannan,
What objective data and statistics prove why I should buy an advantage plan over a Medicare supplement plan?
Thank you, Ryan
Ryan,
I am so happy for your question. Comparing a Medicare supplement with an Advantage plan is almost impossible. It would be like comparing an apple with a enchilada. It is solely what the client prefers. It’s preference. Do you prefer having a low or no monthly premium and know you will pay copays and coinsurances when going to the doctor, hospital or specialist; or would you prefer to pay a higher premium and know you only have to pay a deductible and maybe a copay when you go to the emergency room and doctor’s office? That is the main question to ask yourself when wanting that answer.
I honestly don’t think there are any statistics or data that will show which is the best or even better way to go.
Certainly the Advantage plan offers other benefits you can’t get with a Medicare Supplement and you need to keep in mind the supplement does not offer a drug benefit with it. But even with that statement, that does not make the Medicare advantage better than the supplement or the Supplement better than the advantage plan. It’s choice. Do you want to prepay your health care with a supplement or pay as you go with an advantage plan. I hope this helps. If you have more questions please call and I will speak to you one on one.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.