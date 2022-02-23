Shannan,
I got this credit card-looking thing in the mail. It’s called a Sapphire card. Do you know what this is? It came from my health insurance company, I think.
Johnny
Dear Johnny,
Yes that card is a pretty decent benefit offered through BCBS Medicare Advantage plans. It gives you an additional dollar amount you can spend toward dental, vision and hearing benefits. You get to add this to the benefit they already give, so it helps eliminate the cost you have out of pocket.
There are many carriers that offer a similar benefit this year. If you want more information, please reach out by phone. I would be more than happy to go into more detail.
I appreciate each of you.
