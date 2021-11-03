Today is not going to be a question, but more of a comment. I was sitting with one of my client’s this past week when she mentioned how every other call she gets is from someone try saying they are Medicare, the Social Security Office or they want to compare their Medicare plans and proceed to ask if they have a plan like Humana, Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Wellcare or one of the other leading companies in the Medicare Health arena. I am blown away by the blatant disregard to not only federal law, but rules of each insurance carrier they are contracted with to bring you these products.
First Medicare nor the Social Security office will never call you and if someone calls you without your express written or verbal consent to offer you a Medicare Prescription drug plan or Medicare Advantage plan, not only is this unethical but it is also illegal. All agents must have your request to contact you on these two subjects. If you have not given them the consent to contact you, I personally would report them and not do business with them.
Secondly if someone is going to call you illegally do you honestly think they will have your best interest at heart? Of course not. In my opinion they are out to switch your plan and probably don’t care what they put you on as long as they enroll you and make a dollar. Please be very careful who you choose when selecting a new Medicare plan. Make sure they are on the up and up and look up all medications, all doctors you would see and then compare what you have to the plan you are currently on before switching you to a new plan.
If you would like help doing this and you live in the Faulkner county area you can always call me at 501-290-0079. I help people every day throughout the year. I love what I do, simply because I feel like I help you.
If you would like drop by one of my Medicare classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. Whole Hog Café 150 e Oak St Conway (across from Hobby Lobby). Please feel free to come visit with me. Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
