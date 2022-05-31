This week I am answering a question from an agent’s point of view. This came from one of my new agents in training. He asked how do I possibly place someone on a plan when I cannot answer what they will pay for a specific procedure? This is a very good question and I thought my reader might would like to know the answer as well. So Ryan, while we can answer generally what a client will pay, there are many Medicare codes when filing for doctor visits and procedures completed with our health care. We are not trained in coding. If we gave a definitive answer, it could be wrong and you never want to lie to your client or member.
The best way for your client or member to find out what they will pay for a specific procedure is to ask the person that is in charge of filing the claims at the medical office. They are wizards at this and will know what codes are going to be submitted to the carrier and to Medicare. They know the plans they accept and will know what copay or coinsurance will be expected at the time of service.
If you have any questions or comments please reach out to me.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
