Dear Shannan, Can I have a medicare supplement and a Medicare Advantage Plan? I want the benefits I get on the supplement but I also want the dental and vision and drug plan on my Medicare Advantage Plan.
Crystal
Crystal
Thank you for your question, however the bad news. No, you cannot have both plans. You are allowed one or the other. There is actually a federal law stating just that. If you feel this deed has been done to you, please reach out to your local Medicare agent and get help. If you want to keep your Medicare supplement you will need to add a Medicare Part D, Prescription Drug plan to your coverage. They are a separate plan from your Medicare Supplement Plan and an additional premium. Once you enroll into the Part D plan it will automatically drop you from the Advantage Plan
If you would like to keep your Medicare part C, Medicare Advantage plan you will need to contact the insurance carrier that has you covered under the Medicare Supplement Plan and let them know what has happened and you need to drop the plan. In this instance you will be keeping your dental, vision and drug plan since it is built into your Medicare Advantage plan. If you would like to be educated, please drop by one of my Medicare Classes held the last Saturday of every month 11:30 a.m. at Whole Hog Café here in Conway. Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.