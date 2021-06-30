Dear Shannan, Why do I need life insurance and a burial policy?
– Jackie
Thank you for your question. That is an excellent question that I don’t get asked very often. I am not sure of your age, but the younger you take a life policy out the better for a number of reasons. First you will save on your monthly premium. There are a few ways if you’re still middle aged or younger that you would greatly benefit from getting it at a young age. The value of your policy if your looking at universal life or whole life. If it’s designed correctly and your educated on your universal life policy it could be an awesome avenue to go down. If you are looking for an inexpensive way to go I would look at a term policy. Meaning you chose an amount like $100,000. And then the number of years you would like to have that amount of coverage on you, such as 20 years or 30 years. I chose a 20-year term simply because my house mortgage was for 20 years and what I had financed should anything happen to me the $100,000 policy would cover it. I also have a burial plan or final expense plan for $10,000 to cover my burial or cremation. There’s a lot to think about when choosing a life policy and how it could affect your loved ones. You definitely do not want to burden the people you love with paying for a funeral. I have seen this to many times. The entire family is trying to have to pull money together from every direction to get a funeral covered. It has happened three times to my family in the past five months. To be honest our children are getting 10 pay final expense plans for Christmas this year. We pay 10 years for their final expense plan their burial is paid for, in full. I hope this helps. If you have additional questions, please reach out to me by text, email or phone call to 501-290-0079. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.