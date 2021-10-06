Dear Readers,
Today I would like to simply talk about the annual election period for Medicare, also known as the AEP. It runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.
We are currently in what’s called the pre-AEP period. During this time you are able to compare plans and start the shopping process. An agent or insurance carrier is not allowed to accept or take into possession your completed application until Oct. 15 when AEP truly starts. They are however able to help you fill the application out and leave the application with you so you are able to mail it on Oct. 15.
One of the best reasons to do this is to get the process done and out of the way, helping to alleviate the stress of not knowing what to do and having to wait for an appointment to get it completed. You are able to beat the crowd and know you are set and ready to go for 2022 benefits.
If you would need help in any way, please call me and we can schedule an appointment for you to drop by my office. I am your local independent Medicare agent. You may also email, text or call with your questions.
I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
