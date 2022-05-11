Shannan,
If you have a Medicare Advantage Plan do you get to keep Medicare? My friend told me you don’t.
Thank you,
Jimmie
Dear Jimmie,
Thank you for your question. Medicare Advantage Plans are actually Medicare Part C, which are an alternative to original Medicare. While you are on an Advantage plan, Medicare Part A and Part B are kind of like in hibernation while you are enrolled on the Medicare Part C plan. You do however have all benefits of original Medicare, plus you will have less come out of your pocket with additional benefits including the option to have your drug plan built in.You will also have a max out of pocket on the Medicare advantage plan, which limits the amount you will spend on health care in a given year.
I appreciate each of you.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.