Dear Shannan: I went to the senior center the other day and heard some people there talking about them waiting for their book for plan changes for next year on their plan they are on. Do you know when this book is sent out to the clients? Also when do we get the updated copy of the Medicare and You Handbook? Terrance
Terrance: Thank you for your question. I must say I have never had anyone ask me this before. What a good question. You are referring to your ANOC, Annual Notice of Change. You should start receiving these in September and have them by October. All new plan benefits for the Medicare Advantage Plans and Prescription Drug Plans must be delivered to the client by October. Annual Election Period starts Oct. 15. This is the time of year when you are able to make plan changes and review your plan benefits. I suggest you do this every year, 90 percent of all people who are on Medicare could save money if they would get their plan re-evaluated to make sure their medicine is still in an affordable tier level and covered, to make sure their doctor is still in network an accepts their plan.
The Medicare and You Handbook should also be delivered by October. This book is printed by CMS, Center for Medicare and Medicaid. This book is very informative and helpful. It is printed based on your geographical area and has all the drug plans and Medicare Health Plans in your area printed in the back of the book. You do need to know, not to pick a plan by looking in the back; however, this is a good place to start to see what is available to you. Don’t forget to make sure your meds and doctors are covered and in network. There are exciting changes this year, so when October gets here, reach out to a local agent and ask them, how can you help me this year. I was told to get excited.
If you would like to be educated, please drop by one of my Medicare Classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Whole Hog Café in Conway. Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
