Shannan: Are there any long-term care plans that are not so expensive? Being on Social Security only makes it difficult to afford one. I honestly thought I would have time to get one. Time goes by so fast and then the time you thought you had is gone.
– Really Concerned
Really Concerned: This is probably one of the best questions I have had in awhile. LTC or long-term care is quite expensive and underwriting can be quite difficult to clear. The older we get the harder it is to answer positively to the questions asked on that mile-long application. The good news is that there are plans that cover you for LTC that are not actual insurance policies. These plans were designed for people who procrastinated and let it sneak up on them. The premiums are affordable and the questions on the application are not quite as hard to answer. So with that being said, don’t stress just yet. There is still help out there. Give me a call if you would like more information.
I appreciate each of you!
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years.
