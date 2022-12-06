Could you clarify the difference between Medicare Part A and Part B and what the dates are beside them on my Medicare card?
I would be happy to help.
I covered Medicare Part A last week and Part B this week.
The dates beside the Medicare Part A and Part B on your Medicare card are your effective dates. The days you went on Medicare. Each part of Medicare can have a diferent date. The main reason causing different effective dates is working past the age of 65 and continuing group health insurance. One would enoll into Part A Medicare and delay Medicare Part B until retirement. This is very common.
Medicare Part B has a standard premium for most Americans; however, this premium can be more based on your household income and retirement income from the prior two years. The federal government sets these limits and premiums. If you are signed up for Social Security, your Medicare Part B premium will come out of your Social Security each month. If you chose to not sign up for Social Security but you did enroll into Medicare Part B, you can have your premium come out of your checking account.
Medicare Part B covers (but not limited to):
Doctor visits even while admitted into the hospital.
Annual wellness checkups.
Ambulance and emergency room visits.
Flu shots, mammograms, prostate cancer screens, colorectal screenings.
Physical, speech and language therapies.
Outpatient mental health.
Durable medical equipment and braces.
Some smoke cessations and obesity counseling.
What is the cost of Medicare Part B?
Medicare Part B has an annual deductible, meaning you pay it once a year. Medicare will then pay 80 percent of the cost of your Medicare Part B benefits and you will be left owing 20 percent of the Medicare approved amounts. If a doctor does not accept these approved amounts but does accept Medicare, he or she can charge 15 percent over what Medicare allows. This is known as a Medicare Part Excess Charge.
This is a condensed version of Medicare Part B but a good start to understanding it.
If I can be of any assistance to you, please reach out by email, text or call. I am always here to help make Medicare easy.
I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event.
Shannan
