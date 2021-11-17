I have not received any questions this week, so I will educate a little today.
Keep in mind that this your annual election period, if you are on Medicare. This is the time of year you can compare plans and change them if you find it necessary. One of the most important reasons to change your plan is the prescriptions you take and how your current plan may have changed. Most people are not aware that their drug plan changes every year. Copays, deductibles, tier levels as well as your monthly premium will change. Most people with Medicare could save money by simply evaluating their medications every year.
If you have not had your prescription drug plan re-evaluated it could be a good idea to do that. Don’t wait until it’s too late and realize you don’t have the correct drug plan and find out in January you’re on the wrong drug plan. If you would like your drug plan reviewed, feel free to call me. This is something I could do for you over the phone.
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
