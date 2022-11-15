Thank you for taking the time with my husband and myself and providing all the answers to all the questions we had on Medicare and our group health insurance. We would have been lost without you. Please feel free to share our story.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve you, and it was my pleasure. The Kelleys came to my office a while back. Mr. Kelley Was retiring from the federal government and receiving federal retirement benefits. They had been told they would have a penalty for not enrolling into Part B Medicare and Part D Medicare when they turned 65 a few years ago. They are both in their 70s now. The Kelleys will not have a penalty, simply because they had what is considered creditable coverage. Meaning they have coverage that is as good as Medicare. They both would have 60 days from the time Mr. Kelley left his place of employment and lost group health coverage, to find a new Medicare plan and enroll into Medicare; however, in this situation, it was better for them to keep the federal retirement benefits Mr. Kelley receives.
I have spoken to several Arkansas state retirees and teacher retirees over the past several weeks as well. These individuals have new options available to them. In my opinion, I do not see anything that would prevent me in signing up for the new options available this year, if they were available to me.
If I can be of any assistance to you, please reach out by email, text or call. I am always here to help make Medicare easy.
Email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café, 150 E. Oak St. in Conway at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 or 10. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event. Thank you,
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.