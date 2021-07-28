Dear Shannan: I keep getting postcards and letters in the mail about Medicare and I am not sure what to do. Should I call them and let them come to my home? I am a bit scared to have someone in my home.
Thank you, Wanda
Wanda: Thank you for your question and that is an excellent question. I know being bombarded with all the Medicare mail can be confusing and quite intimidating and allowing someone into your home you do not know can most definitely be scary. I will say that I do go to clients’ homes at their request when they do not want to come to my office. Before you allow anyone in your home, just make sure the are reputable and you trust them.
There are local independent agents that represent the larger carriers that should be able to help you. I would reach out to one of them or possibly attend a Medicare class or workshop. If they provide you with the information you are needing and you feel comfortable with them, visit with them in their office or have them to the privacy of your home. Discussing your medical insurance whether it’s a Medicare plan or not can be quite personal and private.
If you need educated, please drop by one of my Medicare Classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at Whole Hog Café in Conway. Please email, text or call with your questions. I have received a number of questions and answer every question I get. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
