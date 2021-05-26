Could you please tell me the difference between Medicare Part A and Part B?
Thank you,
Carl
Hi Carl,
I understand Medicare can be quite confusing. Let’s see if I can help you understand the difference in a few sentences. Medicare Part A is what a lot of people consider to be their hospital Insurance.
Think of it as Your insurance, if you are over the age of 65 or disabled for some individuals, this is the part of Medicare that will cover your admission to’s. Admitted to the hospital, admitted to skilled nursing and so forth.
You will have deductibles and copays with Medicare Part A.
Part B on the other hand most people think of this as their Doctor coverage. This is the part of Medicare that helps pay for doctor visits, lab work, X-rays, among other things. Think of it as, pretty much anything that you have done outside of being admitted to some place.
You will have a Part B deductible as well as coinsurances with Medicare Part A. I hope I was able to clear a few things up for you. There are a lot of working pieces with Medicare.
I do hold Free Medicare classes every month. If you would be interested in attending give me a call, text or email and thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
Have a blessed week.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicareHelp@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
