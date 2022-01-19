I am back. I know I have been absent for a number of weeks. I had a minor surgery in December and while healing from that, I ended up with COVID. COVID is no joke and nothing to play with. If you get it, this illness is a very stretched out recovery. I have not experienced anything like it in my 52 years. I have had a number of texts and emails from readers wanting to know if I am OK. Thank you for your concern and sweet letters. I have answered each of you back personally.
I will continue next week with my normal question and answers. I wanted to apologize for being gone so long and thank everyone for their understanding and kind words. I will start the monthly educational events back in March. I plan to open my office back up Feb. 1. This will give me time to get regrouped and allow me time to get my thought process back.
I appreciate each of you!
Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
