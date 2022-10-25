Shannan,
Why do I have to sign and initial that paper every year when I look at new plans with my agent?
Samantha
Dear Samantha,
I know it might seem strange that you have to do this, but it is a law that we have to follow. The paper that you are referring to is called a “Scope of Appointment.” It basically gives a Medicare insurance agent permission to discuss plans with you, giving them a compliant appointment with you. This was actually the first attempt the federal government came up with to protect you. Back in the early 2000s when the Medicare Advantage Plans were introduced into the market, there were shady agents that were doing not good things to Medicare-aged clients plans. It was like the wild west all over again. I will admit it’s more like the wild west today when your talking about illegal and shady Medicare agents and not following the rules and laws CMS sets before us. The only people that should be able to legally call you about your Medicare Advantage Plan and drug plan are your Medicare agent and the carrier your are enrolled with at the time. If you reach out to them, it’s a whole other story. When you call them, that gives them permission to talk to you. When you call ads that are on the TV you are really calling one of many call centers that pay to receive leads from that TV ad. They take your name and information and then transfer you to the next call center that has a person available to get you switched to a new plan whether you need to be switched or not. Be very leery if you decide to call a number off the TV.
If you are looking for a new compliant Medicare agent to help you with you Medicare Health Plans, feel free to reach out to me. I personally service the entire state of Arkansas and have agents in most states throughout our beautiful country. Please email me at Info@Medi careInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café, 150 E Oak St. in Conway, the first two Thursdays of each month at 2 p.m. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event.
Thank you,
Shannan Pruitt
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.