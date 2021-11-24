Dear Shannan,
I am so sick of getting phone calls every two seconds wanting me to switch my Medicare plan. I thought you said this was illegal? How can I make them stop calling me? Thank you for looking out for us.
Esther
Esther,
First off thank you! I love each and every one of you. I have a passion for helping the Medicare-aged population. When I first became an insurance agent I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in the insurance field, but when I was introduced to Medicare and I actually got to meet my new clients and I saw I could actually help, this was a rewarding feeling. To know I could lay my head down at night and I am being a good faithful servant. That is a remarkable feeling – to help.
Thank you for your question, however the bad news is these actions are illegal. The only way they are supposed to be calling you is if you requested information or you are their client. If neither of these have occurred, the best course of action would be to report them. Report them to the state insurance commissioner and to Medicare. You will need a name and good contact number. I know this year is the first year I have ever seen anything like this – openly breaking the law. All honest agents in the Medicare field are blown away by this. You will never get a call like that from an honest, law abiding agent unless you initiate the call.
I hope this helps!
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
