I have been getting several calls from people I do not know trying to tell me I am able to get the $148 on my Medicare part B premium. What is this all about? Thank you, Cathy
Cathy,
While it is true some people will get, he $148 back for their premium, however there is a catch to that. First to receive it all back, in the state of Arkansas you do have to be disabled and eligible for Medicare or be age 65 and older and on Medicare. You then must qualify for Medicaid.
Please do not confuse Medicaid with Medicare. Medicaid is mostly for low-income individuals in the state of Arkansas. To be able to get $148. Monthly premium back or paid for you would have to qualify for what’s called Medicare Savings Plan through the state Medicaid Program.
With that being said, there are however a couple of Medicare advantage plans in the state that will pay part of the part B premium with no qualifications other than living in the area it’s offered, being in an election period that’s available to your own uniqueness, and lastly making sure you’re not losing any benefits you may need by enrolling into one of the by back plans.
I truly hope this helped solve your question. As always, reach out to me if you think you may qualify for extra help through the Medicare Savings Program, and I will help you apply. Keep in mind I do cover this topic at our Medicare Classes held the last Saturday of every month. Just reach out to me for more information.
Remember, let those questions keep coming. I answer all questions sent to me. Thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare professional.
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
