Shannan,
I met with an insurance agent one day last week to make sure I had the correct coverage. I currently have Medicare A and B and Tricare for life. Do I need additional coverage when it comes to health care?
Thank you for you much needed help,
GI Joe
Dear GI Joe,
First I want to thank you for your service, without you and our military we would lose our freedom. You are very important me and have a special place in my heart. Thank you so much for my freedom and our beautiful America.
I really hope you did not enroll into any additional Medicare plan or health plan. You not your spouse need any other Medicare coverage outside your Medicare Part A and Part B with your Tricare for Life. You have awesome health coverage. You shouldn’t have much of a cost share having Tricare for Life and your Medicare.
You do need to know that is you add a Medicare health plan to what you have it could cause you to have to file your own claims. I hope I answered your question. If you need additional help, please call or text me.
If you are looking for a new compliant Medicare agent to help you with you Medicare Health Plans, feel free to reach out to me. I personally service the entire state of Arkansas and have agents in most states throughout our beautiful country. Please email me at Info@MedicareInsuranceResources.com, text or call 501-290-0079, or join me at Whole Hog Café, 150 E Oak St. in Conway, the first two Thursdays of each month at 2 p.m. I will help make Medicare easy and give you guidance with any questions you might have. I know Medicare is very difficult and can be a scary event.
Thank you,
Shannan Pruitt
Shannan Pruitt has been in the insurance industry for 23 years. Send her your insurance questions to MyMedicare Help@outlook.com or by calling/texting 501-290-0079.
