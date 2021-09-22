Dear Shannan,
I attended one of your Medicare Classes at Whole Hog Café last month and had a question from that, since I found out about you from this article. You had said in the meeting that we could change our plans basically one time a year other than January through March, if we have a Medicare Advantage plan and that was the annual election time period which is October to December. My friend told me she was able to change her plan because of a weather special period. Is this true? If so, am I able to change my plan too during this time of the year?
Ethal
Dear Ethal,
Thank you for your question. Yes, you can. There is currently in the state of Arkansas a special election period for weather if you did not take advantage of your OEP ( January through March). You are able to change your Medicare Advantage plan. There are specific guidelines laid out by the government to be able to use this special time period. If you would like more information on this, come to my Medicare class this Saturday at Whole Hog Café across from Hobby Lobby and I will be covering this.
If you would like to be educated on Medicare attend my Medicare Classes held the last Saturday of every month at 11:30 a.m. at the Whole Hog Café in Conway. Mention this article to get a free $10 gift card. Please email, text or call with your questions. I have gotten a number of questions and answer every single person that contacts me. I want to thank you for allowing me to be your Medicare Professional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.