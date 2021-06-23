Audi has taken its sport SUV to new heights combining high performance with luxurious touches throughout creating an attractive four door.
The turbo SQ5 may not be the quickest on the road but it wins the high tech and good looks award that many consumers want.
Sold in the U.S. since 2014, the new SQ5 has an updated black grille and bumper, star design wheels and OLED exterior lighting and is primarily a carryover from last year.
Available trims include the Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige with prices ranging from the low $50s to $70s. Our Prestige tester for the week delivered a smooth ride with turbo boost when needed.
Audi is part of the Volkswagen Group and has been sold in the U.S. for 50 years. History shows a storied past with a series of mergers and acquisitions starting in the early 1900s. Its four interlocking rings form the Audi emblem and pay tribute to its founding companies’ Audi, DKW, Horch and Wanderer that formed Auto Union.
Its 3.0-liter V6 turbo produces 349 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft of torque while reaching 60 miles per hour from a dead stop in 5.2 ticks in our testing. While quick, the SQ5 trails German imports but we liked its fun factor on curvy roads and track stunts.
In city driving, the SQ5 is quiet as a church mouse and you can hardly hear the engine thanks to sound deadening materials and dual pane acoustic glass in front side windows. Using minimal pedal pressure, the ride is soft while shifts through the eight speed Tiptronic tranny with quattro all-wheel-drive are seamless.
Get on the pedal though and the turbo takes over, catapulting the SUV through the gears sometimes in a jerky fashion with some lag time. We also noted some downshifts were delayed in performance runs.
Available adaptive air ride suspension helps smooth the ride by raising and lowering the SUV based upon speed and driver input between five settings – Comfort, Auto, Dynamic, Allroad and Lift/off road. Sport rear differential and red brake calipers round out the $3,000 S Sport package.
While other car companies include a full safety suite of driver assist equipment at no charge, the Audi does not. Instead, the SQ5 includes lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alerts and blind spot monitors standard.
Options add up in a hurry in the SQ5 but none more than the $9,600 Prestige package that adds adaptive cruise with traffic jam assist, active lane assist, heated and cooled cup holders, heads up display, panoramic sunroof, digital instrument displays, top view cameras and park assist, navigation with google maps (very cool), Bang & Olufsen sound system and more.
Available stitched Nappa leather seating is a nice touch too and we found the infotainment system user friendly. The cabin is spacious with four adults. Rear cargo is just under 26 cubic feet with more available with the rear seats folded (not flat).
If you are looking for a posh set of wheels with good performance, the SQ5 should be on your short list along with BMW X3 M, Porsche Macan turbo and AMG GLC.
What was reviewed:
2021 Audi SQ5
Engine: 3.0-liter turbocharged V6, 349 horsepower
EPA mileage per gallon: 18 city; 24 highway; 20 combined
Assembled: Final assembly at San Jose Chiapa, Mexico. U. S. / Canadian parts content – 2 percent; major source of foreign parts content, Mexico – 61 percent; Germany – 17 percent. Country of origin, engine – Hungary; transmission – Germany.
Crash test ratings: In partial testing, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ranked the SQ5 rollover protection with four stars out of a possible five. Further testing of the SQ5 by the NHTSA and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) were not completed as of this writing.
Warranty: 4-year/50,000 mile basic and powertrain, No scheduled maintenance.
Contact independent automotive columnist Len Ingrassia at lenscarcorner@comcast.net
