The catfish industry is the largest component of aquaculture in the United States and a significant industry in Arkansas. In fact, Arkansas catfish farmers contributed $19.5 million to Arkansas’s agricultural economy in 2021. That’s up 17 percent from the previous year.

The month of August has been proclaimed as Arkansas Catfish Month. This designation recognizes the impact of catfish producers across the state.

