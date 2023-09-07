In our next two articles I want to share with your some information about Auto and Home Insurance. I was blessed to spend 35.5 years in the personal lines insurance industry and want to take a moment to review with you details of Auto and Home Insurance.
Disclaimer: I worked for one company, AAA. My comments will relate to the policies we sold at AAA and while I believe they would be accurate for your policy, it is most important that you verify all of this with your own carrier.
In addition, as a personal lines insurance provider, I am absolutely biased on the topic of having a relationship with an agent for your business. When you create a relationship with an insurance agent this allows them to help and support you at the time of need. I know price might be lower at online companies, but I can assure you at the time of a loss, you will not be thinking at all about how much you paid.
Our office prided itself on creating relationships and friendships. When I retired, the truly hardest part of that decision was saying goodbye to so many dear friends. I wish only the best for you in your business needs and again encourage you to strengthen your relationship with your agent, this will be of great value down the line.
Today, we will go over all of the different type of coverages that are available to you on an Auto Insurance Policy. Most you have, some you may choose not to have and others you might want to add.
Misnomer ( a wrong or inaccurate name): Full Coverage
This word is often stated by insureds to agents. In reality there is no such thing as full coverage. Full coverage would mean that no matter what happens to you, you would be fully covered. This simply is not the case. All policies have limitations of coverage, amounts of protection so to speak. So, please don’t think that you can buy a policy that pays for everything that occurs, as sadly such policy doesn’t exist (to my knowledge).
Special Equipment: Insurance policies cover OEM (original equipment from manufacturer). If you make alterations to your auto and you want to make certain they are protected, please tell your agent.
Coverage descriptions:
Liability: this is the most important part of your policy. It is the part that pays for damages you cause to another party. This coverage is bought in incremental amounts of protection. For example: the state minimum is $25,000 per person bodily injury, $50,000 per accident bodily injury and $25,000 per accident property damage. You will see this reflected on your policy as 25,000/50,000/25,000. You’ll notice that I said state minimum, meaning you can buy more, and indeed you should have more coverage than the state minimum. Often times clients get caught up in the desire to save money and will buy the least they can buy, but this truly is a poor way to proceed, because of the risk you are taking. For example: If you hit a truck and that trucks value is $40,000 and it is a total loss. If you carry the minimum $25,000, then your financial assets are at risk for the difference. Some might say well, I don’t have the difference, but you can still be held liable, paychecks can be garnished and headaches occur. Having higher protection not only protects you more, but it cost’s very little to have higher limits. Don’t short yourself on this very important coverage.
Collision: coverage you need in order to have your vehicle covered in the event you collide with any other object (except animal). Comes with a deductible, the higher the deductible the lower the cost of this coverage.
Comprehensive: provides protection for you for fire, theft, vandalism, glass breakage, hitting an animal. This too has a deductible that applies to your plan.
Uninsured Motorist: pays you for injuries you receive and damage to your auto if you are hit by an uninsured motorist. Our policy at AAA also covered your auto if it was hit by a unknown vehicle (hit and run), and I’d guess your’s is the same (please consult your agent).
UnderInsured Motorist: pays for injuries you sustain if you are hit by someone that does not have enough insurance.
Personal Injury Protection Coverage (PIP as we refer to it in the industry):
$5,000 medical benefits to you and any passenger in your car if you are involved in an accident. $5,000 accidental death protection if anyone is sadly killed in an auto accident in your auto. Work Loss Protection, provides loss of wages (very limited amount) if you are injured and cannot work for a period of time.
Rental Reimbursement Coverage: If your car sustains damage and is inoperable, this protection will give you an amount per day towards a rental car replacement. With our policy this ranged from $35-75 per day.
Final Comments:
Often times I was and am still asked, should I file a claim on such and such. Folks, I always tried to explain to my clients that insurance should be considered protection for big things not little things. Now, I cannot define for you what your definition of big is, but for example, if you hit a post and did $800 damage to your car, this would not be a big thing in your life and I would not encourage filing a claim.
Insurance companies have a phrase “frequency begets severity”. This means that on average the more claims a person files the larger one of them may become one day. This could cause you higher insurance costs and even the risk of not being renewed by your carrier.
Carry a larger deductible (as best you can afford), file claims only when truly required, and deal with someone you trust and depend upon, preferably local. These are my final words of guidance to you.
Until next week, Joe.
P.S. Home insurance next week.
