The Declaration of Independence states of the King, “He has erected a multitude of New Offices, and sent hither swarms of Officers to harass our people and eat out their substance.” This quotation is fascinating, as it appears to presage the later debate, which began to take form as the Progressive Movement’s advocation of an administrative state. It began to gain currency in the first half of the twentieth century, a debate now prominent among political scientists and seen by some as a dangerous threat to democratic governance.
Judges were chosen and controlled by the King. An executive is selected by the electorate, albeit indirectly at first, accountable to the people. A legislature that advises and consents on nominations also responsible to the people protects against judicial malfeasance. (As does the impeachment process in both the judicial and executive branches).
Madison shrewdly understood that factions, by necessity comprised by the only type of human extant, unperfected ones, would always be at odds, competing for advantage with the goal of further self-interests. He writes, “A dependence on the people is, no doubt, the primary control on the government; but experience has taught mankind the necessity of auxiliary precautions.” He sees the separation of powers supplying checks on each branch by the other and an electorate often driven by short-lived heated emotional response rather than calm, reasoned logic. Madison and the other Founders, Federalists, and Anti-Federalists alike, understood the drive for power and the reality that each branch, left to its own devices, would overreach.
Madison in Federalist 51 writes, “In order to lay a due foundation for that separate and distinct exercise of the different powers of government, which, to a certain extent, is admitted on all hands to be essential to the preservation of liberty, it is evident that each department should have a will of its own; and consequently should be so constituted, that the members of each should have as little agency as possible in the appointment of the members of the others.” He argues it is a given, supported by a widespread consensus, that liberty cannot be maintained without a separation of powers supplying checks and balances. For this separation to be effective, the branches should have minimal input in choosing the members of departments other than their own.
Clear-eyed and proactive about the nature of factions and their constituents, he proposes to use these factions to offset one another to mitigate their destructive potential rather than set out a laudable but unattainable plan to reform them. He puts forth the notion, “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition” as a critical rationale for separate and distinct branches. Fearing a legislature dominating the executive and judicial branches, he writes, “Were the executive magistrate, or the judges, not independent of the legislature in this particular, their independence in every other, would be merely nominal.”
Madison is not proposing protections that are assumed or promoted as governmental obligations today. The factions he speaks of are driven by the business and political interests of a limited electorate. The protections he seeks to effectuate through a system of checks and balances is designed to protect political and legal rights, not inclusive of the social rights advocated today.
It is of great significance in a republic, not only to protect the society against the tyranny of its rulers, but also to guard one part of the society against the injustice of the other. Different groups of people would inevitably have different interests. When a majority of people share a common interest, the minority’s interests are jeopardized.
Michael Deel lives in Fort Smith, AR, and currently attends Johns Hopkins University in the Master of Arts in Government program. He can be reached on Twitter @MDeel2022 or by email at mdeel1@jhu.edu.
