With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, it’s important to remember that going back to school is about more than art supplies, notebooks and rulers. But if you haven’t already shopped for school supplies, now might be a good time to start.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a back-to-school health checklist that’s guaranteed to come in handy as you prepare your kids for the upcoming school year. You can find the complete list here, but here are four ways you can help your kids get ready to go back to school.
Schedule a routine check-up
Making sure your child is physically healthy before the start of the school year is a great way to get the ball rolling. Eye, ear, dental and routine exams can alert you to any physical issues your child may have. A routine physical may also be required if your kids are going to play sports during the school year. Either way, it’s important to ensure your kid is physically healthy before starting school.
Be aware of possible problems
If your child is playing contact sports or will be involved in something with physical activity that could lead to injury, it’s important to know signs and symptoms for concussions. Also, pay attention to your child’s mental health and be aware of other people or situations that may stress them out. Try offering your child two days each semester where they’re allowed to miss school for mental health days.
Stay up-to-date with vaccines
Ask your child’s doctor what vaccines are appropriate for each age group and be sure to have your child properly vaccinated. It may also be useful to think about additional vaccines for your child, including flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines or boosters. Keep in mind that you may be required to submit an updated copy of your child’s shot records to their school.
Make healthy choices easy
Your children will be more likely to choose physical activity and healthy foods if you have them readily available. Keeping healthy snacks like fruit, string cheese or pretzels on shelves that kids can reach makes it easy for them to grab them during a break. If you have yard games or sports equipment (a frisbee, volleyball, badminton set, etc.) stored in plain sight, your kids may decide they want to go outside instead of staying in after school. Be sure to encourage your kids’ healthy behaviors, and try rewarding them, too.
Heading back to school doesn’t have to be a hassle if you’re ready for it. Make sure your kids are ready to head back, too, and use these tips and the other checklist items to help make this school year the best one yet.
