With the beginning of a new school year right around the corner, it’s important to remember that going back to school is about more than art supplies, notebooks and rulers. But if you haven’t already shopped for school supplies, now might be a good time to start.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a back-to-school health checklist that’s guaranteed to come in handy as you prepare your kids for the upcoming school year. You can find the complete list here, but here are four ways you can help your kids get ready to go back to school.

