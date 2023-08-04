Making a balanced, healthy lunch for your kids can be difficult if they have food allergies or intolerances or are picky eaters. It can be even more difficult when you’re packing a lunch for them to eat at school.
Whatever food fight you’re dealing with, it’s important to make sure your kids eat a nutritious lunch so they can do their best in class and during extracurriculars. Here are some back to school lunch ideas to help you keep your kids energized and healthy this school year.
Find fun sources of protein.
Besides meat, there are plenty of ways to make sure your kids eat enough protein. Peanut butter, cooked beans, a boiled egg or nuts and seeds are other sources of protein that can easily be incorporated into a school lunch. Whether it’s a classic PB&J or a bean and cheese burrito, you can find ways to make eating protein fun for your kids.
Veggies aren’t just for dinner.
It’s important to remember that vegetables don’t have to be cooked to be good. Raw carrots, cucumber slices, celery sticks and even broccoli can be delicious dipped in hummus or ranch dressing. Try sugar snap peas and edamame beans with your kids for an outside-of-the-box snack.
Grains are good for balance.
Half of the grains you eat should be whole grains, and it’s easy to substitute whole grain bread and pasta into your kids’ lunches for balance. Whole grain crackers are a good substitute for regular chips or they can be paired with meat, cheese and vegetables for a nutritious meal.
Believe it or not, dessert can be sweet and healthy. Sliced fruit, yogurt with granola and even dry cereal can be great options for satisfying your child’s sweet tooth and fueling the rest of their day. Including a smoothie, applesauce or yogurt-covered fruit could also be a fun surprise for your kids.
Cafeteria food is healthy, too.
The CDC reports that school meal program participants eat more whole grains, milk, fruits and vegetables than those who don’t, and they also have a better overall diet. If your kid is participating in a school meal program, make sure they know the importance of a balanced plate and how to make healthier food choices.
