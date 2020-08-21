Hello everyone!
According to Governor Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education schools will reopen on August 24. Some students will return to in person classes while others will opt to participate through online platforms. Today, I want to share three principles that will help our children be successful during this academic year.
First, parents should establish a daily routine for their child. Always remember, kid’s need structure in their lives. A daily routine provides a sense of security for your child. When they know what to expect, they are less likely to be fearful and full of anxiety. The Bible says it best in Proverbs 22:6, “Train a child in the ways he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” Establishing a daily routine is a big part of the educational training process.
Second, parents should set up a time and place for their child to do their homework. I have read many articles over the years that suggest that doing homework at the same place and time daily provides many benefits for the student. As parents, our job is to make sure that our child’s workspace is distraction free. Meaning, we may have to turn off the TV or eliminate smart phone usage during this time of the day. I like the way 1 Thessalonians 5:11 puts it, “Therefore encourage one another and build each other up, just as in fact you are doing.” We as parents must continue to be our child’s number one cheerleader, motivating them to keep up with all their schoolwork.
Third, parents should regularly communicate with their child’s school. I encourage every parent with a school age child to take the initiative in reaching out to their child’s teacher. If an in-person visit is not feasible, then certainly utilize other means of communication like a phone call, email, zoom, or text. We should discuss our child’s grades, behavior, and how we can better assist in the process. I believe Proverbs 18:13 gives some great advice when it says, “To answer before listening, that is folly and shame.” Always remember parents, communication is a two-way street. Please be open to the feedback your child’s teacher shares.
Yes, public schools in Arkansas will reopen on August 24. As parents, we should set our children up for a successful school year by establishing a daily routine, setting a time and place for doing homework, and regularly communicating with their school. I leave you today with a thought-provoking verse of scripture found in Ecclesiastes 7:12, “Wisdom is a shelter as money is a shelter, but the advantage of knowledge is this: Wisdom preserves those who have it.”
Blessings!!!
