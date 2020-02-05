I don’t want to say I let myself get talked into playing ice hockey, but I definitely asked myself, “How did you let yourself get into this mess?” the first time I stepped on the ice.
The first thing you need in order to succeed in ice hockey is the ability to skate. Me, an intellectual, decided to play having only been on skates three or four times in my life.
I was told the league was for people who were wanting to learn, and it’s true, there were a few people in the same boat. But most of the guys had either been at it for a while, had a solid grasp on not falling and dying while on ice skates or had been former roller hockey players.
We showed up and pilfered through boxes of donated hockey gear and cobbled together a suit of armor. As we dressed, one of the other players recognized me from my work with the newspaper. He lived in Pottsville, and I covered his basketball team’s state championship a few years ago.
Until that moment, I’d comforted myself with the knowledge I was several hours away from my home town. If I embarrassed myself, I’d likely never see any of them again.
But now there are witnesses.
Soon we’re crammed in the box. When a player’s name gets called he hops the wall and hits the ice skating seamlessly. There are doors, but no one is using them. They just hop this wall like it’s nothing, like there aren’t knives on their feet, like the ground waiting for them isn’t made out of ice...
When my name is called, I peer over the edge, and my lizard brain goes bananas. Suddenly, I’m peering into a perilous gulf, and I know there is no way I can hop this thing without falling on my butt.
“We’re all Bambi on ice our first time,” one of the guys says.
I shuffle down the line and go through the front door. When I look up, the whole game has stalled waiting on me. I “skate” to my position at left-wing and the ref looks at me and raises an eyebrow as if to say, “Are you sure about this?”
I nod back. He drops the puck. And the chaos begins.
I fell only once, although I wouldn’t call anything I did “contributing.”
The next time I got called out, I looked over the wall at the ice below. I closed my eyes and swung a leg over and planted it firmly on the ice. Then came the other. I didn’t fall.
In fact, I made it the entire round without falling. I even got a stick on the puck one time.
On the ride home, I thought I could see myself having fun with hockey if I were a more confident skater, if I didn’t live two hours away from any ice skating rinks, I might learn. Why not? If you’ve got to exercise, you might as well have fun while doing it.
I thought back on the question I’d asked myself my first moments on the ice.
“How did you get yourself into this mess?”
Now I had an answer: Because life is the sum of the messes you get yourself into. If you haven’t got at least one mess on your hands, are you even alive?
